First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

NYSE AEO opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

