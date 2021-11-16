First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,434 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First BanCorp. worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FBP opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

FBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

