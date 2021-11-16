First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,011 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

