Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Price Target Increased to C$8.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FRMUF opened at $6.10 on Monday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.

Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile

Firm Capital Property Trust owns, manages, and operates investment properties in Canada. It focuses on creating long-term value for unit holders through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. The firm invests in the following real estate asset classes: multi-residential, industrial and flex industrial, net lease convenience and stand alone retail, and core service provider professional or healthcare professional office.

