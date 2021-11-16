Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Price Target Increased to C$8.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:FRMUF opened at $6.10 on Monday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.
Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile
