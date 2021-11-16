Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FC opened at C$14.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.95. The stock has a market cap of C$486.22 million and a PE ratio of 15.30. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$12.20 and a 12 month high of C$15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.63%.

In related news, Director Morris Fischtein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.27, for a total value of C$152,714.00.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

