Financial Survey: Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) versus Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL)

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) and Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Korea Electric Power and Premier, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power 1 2 2 0 2.20 Premier 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Premier’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power $49.67 billion 0.25 $1.59 billion $0.74 13.07 Premier N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Korea Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Premier.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Premier shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Premier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power 1.85% 1.60% 0.55% Premier N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Korea Electric Power beats Premier on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Premier Company Profile

Premier Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. The firm operates through its subsidiary companies, Energy Efficiency Experts, Inc. (E3) and The Power Company USA, LLC (TPC). It enables customers to reduce energy consumption, lower operating and maintenance costs, and realize environmental benefits. The company was founded on October 18, 1971 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

