Financial Survey: Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) versus Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and Brickell Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma $92.52 million 115.25 -$166.03 million ($4.21) -41.41 Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 22.33 -$20.91 million ($0.62) -0.57

Brickell Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acceleron Pharma. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma -226.01% -32.11% -29.45% Brickell Biotech -12,468.50% -165.40% -129.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Acceleron Pharma and Brickell Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma 0 10 4 0 2.29 Brickell Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $171.29, suggesting a potential downside of 1.14%. Given Acceleron Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Acceleron Pharma is more favorable than Brickell Biotech.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma beats Brickell Biotech on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded by John L. Knopf and Thomas P. Maniatis in June 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

