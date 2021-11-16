Financial Analysis: Nam Tai Property (NTP) and Its Peers

Nam Tai Property (NYSE: NTP) is one of 72 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nam Tai Property to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nam Tai Property’s peers have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nam Tai Property and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property 32.50% 18.60% 7.03% Nam Tai Property Competitors -6.28% 14.56% 3.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nam Tai Property and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Nam Tai Property Competitors 307 961 1172 34 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 3.59%. Given Nam Tai Property’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nam Tai Property has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nam Tai Property and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $71.21 million $15.69 million 22.81 Nam Tai Property Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 3.69

Nam Tai Property’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nam Tai Property. Nam Tai Property is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nam Tai Property beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

