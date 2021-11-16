Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Bought by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 111.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 44,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1,304.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,631,000.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FVAL traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $51.36. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.86. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.