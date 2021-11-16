Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $68.58.

