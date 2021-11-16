Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.680-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.60.

Federal Signal stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,013. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.95. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

