FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Holdings Lowered by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FB Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in FB Financial by 1,593.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBK opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.55. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.16.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBK shares. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

