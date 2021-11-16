F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. F45 Training traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 3692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

FXLV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Get F45 Training alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). On average, sell-side analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.