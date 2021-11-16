Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.06.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $177.61 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,289 shares of company stock worth $39,515,334. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $134,184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after buying an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,568,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

