Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Sells $53,748.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.06.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

