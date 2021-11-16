Exosis Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $19,133.60 and approximately $36.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,261.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,231.68 or 0.07022164 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.03 or 0.00386689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $602.46 or 0.00999738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00083586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.88 or 0.00401377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.41 or 0.00269513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.54 or 0.00233209 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.