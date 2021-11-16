Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Down 89.3% in October

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the October 14th total of 58,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,900,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 774,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,141 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,415,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 790,200 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Executive Network Partnering alerts:

NYSE:ENPC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,237. Executive Network Partnering has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.