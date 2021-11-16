Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.20.

EIF stock opened at C$45.82 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$34.85 and a 52-week high of C$47.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

