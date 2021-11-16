Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at Scotiabank

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EIFZF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.14.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of EIFZF opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.