Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,555. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25. Exagen has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $197.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 137.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

