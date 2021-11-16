Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Trading 4.8% Higher

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $44.87. Approximately 6,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,076,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 98.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,381,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

