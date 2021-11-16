Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the October 14th total of 707,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($38.82) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Evonik Industries stock remained flat at $$31.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

