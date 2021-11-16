EvidenZ Market Cap Reaches $7.17 Million (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and $37,769.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00220300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010546 BTC.

About EvidenZ

BCDT is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,273,163 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

