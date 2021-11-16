Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,304,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.38% of Eversource Energy worth $104,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ES opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $94.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

