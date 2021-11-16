Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EVAX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 379,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,491. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVAX. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter worth $512,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the third quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 2.2% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 235,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

