Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,031.90

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,031.90 ($13.48) and traded as high as GBX 1,064 ($13.90). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,064 ($13.90), with a volume of 391,592 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -967.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,048.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,031.90.

About Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.