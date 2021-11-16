ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Purchases 704 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 13.7% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $34,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,454 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 938,813 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,409,000 after purchasing an additional 629,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,103,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter.

IWB traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $263.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,606. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.07 and a fifty-two week high of $264.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.60 and its 200 day moving average is $246.25.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

