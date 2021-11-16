ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Purchases 4,668 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.42. The company had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,058. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.11. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $79.24 and a 1-year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

