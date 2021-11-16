ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Acquires 19,312 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLQD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

SLQD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.21. 1,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,566. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $52.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

