Equities Analysts Set Expectations for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.15 on Monday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $414.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,650,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after buying an additional 3,078,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $9,638,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,385 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 690.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,079,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,239 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

