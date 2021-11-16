Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sonos, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sonos in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of SONO opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,995,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,610,000 after buying an additional 295,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,975,000 after buying an additional 302,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sonos by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,579,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,190,000 after buying an additional 441,010 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sonos by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

