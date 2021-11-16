Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GSL. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 24,916.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 261.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 600,857 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 273.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 50,316 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

