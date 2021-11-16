EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,246 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.08.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

