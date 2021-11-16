EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $204.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.83. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $747,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

