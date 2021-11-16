EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $25,575,935 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,515.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,478.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,430.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.02 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

