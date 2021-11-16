EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atlas by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Atlas by 22.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 34.9% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlas by 5.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Atlas Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

ATCO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

