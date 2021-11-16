Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $10.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $589.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.14.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 65,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $762,144.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 669,787 shares of company stock valued at $9,046,046 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

