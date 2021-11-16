Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) – B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Entera Bio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.78). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,086.76% and a negative return on equity of 118.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

ENTX opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $89.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Entera Bio by 145.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Entera Bio by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

