Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Announces Earnings Results

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 157.86% and a net margin of 7.31%.

ENSV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,435. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.