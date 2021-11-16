Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Announces Earnings Results

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 157.86% and a net margin of 7.31%.
ENSV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,435. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.
Enservco Company Profile
Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.