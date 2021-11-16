Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
ENFN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.
Enfusion stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. Enfusion has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $23.21.
Enfusion Company Profile
Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.
