Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

ENFN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Enfusion stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. Enfusion has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roy Luo bought 1,261,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

