Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Benjamin Eshleman III Sells 2,000 Shares

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Benjamin Eshleman III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $21,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

