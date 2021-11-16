Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Energizer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

NYSE:ENR opened at $38.75 on Monday. Energizer has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Energizer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Energizer during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

