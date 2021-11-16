Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Energizer has increased its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Energizer has a payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Energizer has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energizer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Energizer worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.