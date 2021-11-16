Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.10 ($10.71).

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

