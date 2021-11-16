Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$249.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,699.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$33.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The stock has a market cap of C$8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.18. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.12 and a twelve month high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.