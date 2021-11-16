Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.12 by 0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endeavor Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

EDR opened at 26.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 26.43. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 33.20.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.46.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.