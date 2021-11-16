Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of GBP 1.71-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 615-620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.95 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.410 EPS.

Shares of Endava stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,802. Endava has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.83 and a 200 day moving average of $125.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 162.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Endava stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.