Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 419.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 64,594 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after acquiring an additional 384,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 43,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health stock opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

EHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

