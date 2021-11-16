Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Price Up 4.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) shares rose 4.7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $40.47 and last traded at $39.71. Approximately 3,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 651,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.91.

Specifically, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBS. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $58.10. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($2.71). The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 642.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,787 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,868,000 after purchasing an additional 38,291 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

