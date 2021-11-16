Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 685,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 431,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,785,000 after acquiring an additional 230,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,261,000 after acquiring an additional 217,984 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,418,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,140,000 after acquiring an additional 213,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1,103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 208,729 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBS opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.10. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $127.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

